James J. Cowie Sells 15,815 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,275,321.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,624.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

