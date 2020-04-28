JBJ Investment Partners LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average is $129.73. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

