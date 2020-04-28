Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equifax in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EFX. Argus downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.64.

NYSE:EFX opened at $138.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.17. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $164.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.66 and its 200 day moving average is $139.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,781,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,440,000 after buying an additional 837,926 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,980,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,754,000 after buying an additional 319,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 592,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,015,000 after buying an additional 234,146 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

