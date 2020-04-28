Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 1.68%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSAAY. ValuEngine raised SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

