Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCRI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9,677.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bob Farahi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 398,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,009,109.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

