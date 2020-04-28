Jefferies Financial Group Comments on USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $266.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

USNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

NYSE:USNA opened at $86.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.38. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $93.43.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $90,612.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $26,030.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,242 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 428.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

