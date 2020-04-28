Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) to Hold

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canacol Energy to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Shares of Canacol Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. 3,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

About Canacol Energy

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.