Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for CRH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40.

Get CRH alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. AlphaValue lowered shares of CRH to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of CRH opened at $28.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.01. CRH has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CRH by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,687,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,120,000 after buying an additional 2,700,850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CRH by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 96,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.7042 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.