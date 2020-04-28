Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 5.7% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,342,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,055,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 141,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.36.

NYSE JNJ opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

