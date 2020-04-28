JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $11.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

