JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.4% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 81,374 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 23,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

