JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.09. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

