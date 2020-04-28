Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €19.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) received a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.09 ($24.52).

Shares of ETR JUN3 opened at €15.66 ($18.21) on Tuesday. Jungheinrich has a one year low of €10.06 ($11.70) and a one year high of €31.34 ($36.44). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.68 million and a PE ratio of 9.01.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

