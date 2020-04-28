KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 635 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,580,000 after purchasing an additional 156,170 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.71.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.