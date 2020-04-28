KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.