KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,840 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after purchasing an additional 310,440 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,229,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.96.

SO opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

