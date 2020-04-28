KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

