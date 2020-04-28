KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,057,000 after purchasing an additional 386,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.58.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

