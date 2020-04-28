KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

