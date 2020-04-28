KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.32. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average is $88.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

