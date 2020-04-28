KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,536 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Oracle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Oracle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in Oracle by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

ORCL opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

