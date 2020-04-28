KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 492 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 810.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. HSBC raised Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

