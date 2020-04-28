Kelman Lazarov Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.1% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total transaction of $12,351,944.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,486,567 shares in the company, valued at $35,734,789,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,595,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.00. The company has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

