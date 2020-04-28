Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $413,675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marriott International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Marriott International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,795 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,563,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,721,000 after acquiring an additional 502,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after acquiring an additional 338,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.82. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.16.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

