Kendall Capital Management Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Mastercard stock opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total transaction of $12,351,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,486,567 shares in the company, valued at $35,734,789,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,595,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

