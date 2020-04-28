Kendall Capital Management Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

