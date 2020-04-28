Kenneth C. Dahlberg Sells 1,532 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,452.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TDY opened at $316.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 552.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

