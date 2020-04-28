Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €60.00 Price Target

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CON. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.95 ($117.39).

ETR CON opened at €74.80 ($86.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion and a PE ratio of -12.20. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a fifty-two week high of €157.26 ($182.86). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €103.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

