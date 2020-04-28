Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€60.50” Price Target for Fielmann (FRA:FIE)

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) received a €60.50 ($70.35) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.50 ($62.21) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.30 ($75.93).

Get Fielmann alerts:

FRA:FIE opened at €59.20 ($68.84) on Tuesday. Fielmann has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a fifty-two week high of €77.50 ($90.12). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.64.

About Fielmann

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.