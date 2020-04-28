KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut KERING S A/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KERING S A/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. KERING S A/ADR has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.03.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

