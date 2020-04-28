KeyCorp Comments on Icon Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Icon in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $8.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.67.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Icon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Icon stock opened at $151.02 on Monday. Icon has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $178.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Icon by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Icon during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

