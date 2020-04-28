KeyCorp Raises Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $45.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PWR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Quanta Services stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.39. 92,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,843. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,142 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 231,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

