KeyCorp Weighs in on Target Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGT. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

NYSE:TGT opened at $109.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. Target has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 8.7% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Target by 208.7% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

