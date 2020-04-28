L.B. Foster (FSTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect L.B. Foster to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.44 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.50%.

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

