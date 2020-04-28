Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $283.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.52. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,239.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

