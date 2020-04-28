Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after buying an additional 1,364,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,886,000 after buying an additional 915,066 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after purchasing an additional 799,194 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

