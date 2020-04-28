Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Cfra lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.23.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $10,058,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. Leidos has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

