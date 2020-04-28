Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $2.05. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 2,369,826 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 303.98% and a net margin of 40.40%.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,531,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 609,611 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,243.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 588,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 544,636 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $246.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

