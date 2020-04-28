Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,100 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 443,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 302,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, CEO Balan Nair acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $99,655.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,723.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,249.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,205,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 926,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 359,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $11,668,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LILA. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

LILA stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.81. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

