Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 227 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 199.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.31.

NYSE AMT opened at $250.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $260.43. The company has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.88 and its 200-day moving average is $228.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

