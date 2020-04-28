Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 513 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

