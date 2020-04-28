Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $242.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average is $221.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

