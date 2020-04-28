Liberty Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.