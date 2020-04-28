Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,280 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,719,000 after buying an additional 2,753,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,631 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,312,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

