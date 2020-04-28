Liberty Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,234,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $757,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

