Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/A) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/A) in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LGF/A stock remained flat at $$7.39 on Tuesday. 324,179 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

