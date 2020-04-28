Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.4% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $3,203,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $284.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,239.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.19.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

