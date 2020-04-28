LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,953 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 221,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

