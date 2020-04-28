LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,129,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 11,770.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,586 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Green Dot by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 542,461 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 602,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 348,413 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

