LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

CHKP stock opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $121.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.29.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

